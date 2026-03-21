No. 10 N.C. State takes opener from No. 11 FSU Baseball, 6-4

Tenth-ranked N.C. State was every bit as good as Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett expected in Friday night’s series opener at Dick Howser Stadium.

Unfortunately for the No. 11 Seminoles, they did not quite live up to their usual standard of play in the matchup of highly ranked teams.

The Wolfpack were better on the mound, at the plate and in the field, and they pulled away for a 6-4 victory before a crowd of 5,146.

“They played a cleaner, better game than we did, no doubt,” Jarrett said. “In basically every aspect of the game.”

With the win, N.C. State improves to 18-4 and 3-1 in the ACC; Florida State falls to 17-4 and 3-1.

Other than one swing in the fifth inning from Myles Bailey, which resulted in a three-run home run, N.C State starting pitcher Ryan Marohn dominated the Seminoles. He finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings, while walking three and giving up four hits.

FSU’s batters also struggled against reliever Anderson Nance, who struck out five while giving up one hit in the final three innings.

“He chewed through us,” Jarrett said of Marohn. “I think we punched out 15 times. And when you’re forcing them to record nine defensive outs, you’re setting yourself up for problems.”

Even though they didn’t play a particularly sharp game, the Seminoles still had a prime opportunity to take control in the bottom of the eighth inning when they had two runners on base with no outs.

Trailing by one run, Bailey started the potential rally by drawing a leadoff walk, and he went to second on a single by freshman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. That brought up Brody DeLamielleure’s spot in the order, but Jarrett opted to bring in pinch hitter Chase Williams, because DeLamielleure was 0-for-3 on the night with two strikeouts.

Williams ended up striking out after pulling back a bunt attempt and swinging away, and the next two batters were retired as well. N.C. State added an insurance run in the ninth.

“Chase is well-equipped to bunt and do those things, and that’s what we were doing,” Jarrett said. “But you’re in a position where if they run the wheel play (with both corner infielders charging toward home), you go ahead and slash. There’s nobody on the infield at all. Everybody’s so close to the mound that the infield is wide open.

“So that’s what he was doing. It looked like the recognition of it was a little late, and the application of it clearly not what it needed to be.”

Florida State ace Wes Mendes, who had been outstanding this season, gave up as many runs on Friday (five, four earned) as he did in his first five starts combined. He surrendered eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

“I don’t think it was as sharp as we’ve seen,” Jarrett said. “I don’t think the velocity was quite where it was. I don’t know that anything was the A-plus stuff that we have seen from time to time.”

The Seminoles and Wolfpack will play Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

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