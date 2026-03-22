No. 11 'Noles take series from No. 10 N.C. State with 15-5 run-rule win

The North Carolina State baseball team tried a different approach on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack decided they were going to let anyone but FSU slugger Myles Bailey beat them.

And that’s exactly what the Seminoles did. In resounding fashion.

Bailey, who had homered three times in the first two games, was intentionally walked three times and hit on a 3-0 pitch in another at-bat. But the rest of Florida State’s offense made the Wolfpack pay, to the tune of a 15-5 series-clinching, run-rule win at Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU freshman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. hit his first career home run in the top of the first and finished with four RBIs.

Fellow freshman John Stuetzer added three hits and three RBIs. Eli Putnam and Cal Fisher each had two hits as well, with Putnam driving in three runs on the day.

But maybe the biggest story of the day was Nathan Cmyela.

The senior catcher was in the cleanup spot on Sunday, batting behind Bailey for the first time all weekend. All he did was finish with three hits and three RBIs. And the last hits were both RBI doubles that came immediately after N.C. State elected to intentionally walk Bailey.

For the game, Bailey reached base four times, and he wound up scoring four runs as the Seminoles made the Wolfpack pay every time they decided to walk the sophomore slugger.

Bailey finished the series with three homers and a double, but FSU went a long way in showing it’s much more than a one-man show on offense.

After scoring four runs in a Game 1 loss on Friday night, the Seminoles’ offense came to life in the last two. They scored 11 on Saturday and followed that up with 15 in the victory on Sunday. Those 26 runs were scored in just 14 innings, as both games were stopped due to the run rule.

With the series win over the No. 10 Wolfpack, 11th-ranked Florida State is now 19-4 on the season and 5-1 in the ACC.

Starting pitcher Bryson Moore allowed just two runs in five innings of work. Both of those runs came on a two-out bloop double from Luke Nixon in the top of the fifth inning.

Reliever Gabe Nard got out of a two-out jam in the top of the sixth, and then after Nard allowed three runs in the seventh, Kevin Mebil induced a game-ending, bases-loaded double play to avoid the game going any longer.

FSU returns to action Tuesday in Jacksonville against the rival Florida Gators. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

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