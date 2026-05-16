No. 11 Seminoles drop finale, head to ACC Tournament as No. 3 seed

The No. 11 Florida State baseball team was hoping to finish off a sweep of rival Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Instead, the Seminoles had to settle for winning the series as the Hurricanes salvaged the final game with a 7-4 win at Dick Howser Stadium in the regular-season finale.

Because of the successful weekend overall, FSU (38-17 overall, 19-11 in the ACC) will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and get a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

Florida State led 1-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning on Saturday as starter Bryson Moore shut down the Miami bats for the first six innings. But with one out and one on, Moore hung a change-up and Gabriel Milano didn’t miss it, crushing it for a two-run homer over the screen in right.

Moore then came back and out and recorded the first two outs in the eighth before being pulled for Chris Knier, who has been one of the most effective relievers in the ACC for much of the season. That includes a sterling two innings in the comeback win on Thursday night.

But Knier wasn’t effective at all on Saturday, giving up back-to-back solo homer to the only two batters he faced as Miami took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the eighth.

Florida State immediately fought back after the Hurricanes pulled starter AJ Ciscar.

A bloop single from Hunter Carns scored Brayden Dowd, and then Nathan Cmeyla’s deep sacrifice fly to center scored Brody DeLamielleure, who had two hits on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, and the game was 4-3 heading to the ninth.

But Payton Manca gave up two singles that scored a run, and then a Cmyela throwing error allowed another run to score. Jake Ogden’s RBI single gave the Hurricanes a 7-3 lead.

All told, the FSU bullpen gave up five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Florida State got one back in the bottom of the ninth when Noah Sheffield launched a solo homer off the scoreboard, but that was it for the Seminoles, who now turn their attention to the postseason.

Cmyela was 3-for-3 for Florida State, including a solo homer in the second, and Ben Barrett had two more hits and a walk.

The other six starters aside from DeLamielleure, Barrett and Cmeyla were a combined 1-for-22.

As the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament, Florida State will play in the quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. The tournament is slated for May 19-24 in Charlotte.

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