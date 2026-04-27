No. 13 FSU Softball finishes sweep of Yellow Jackets with extra-inning win

Florida State Sports Information Release

The No. 13 Florida State softball team (43-7, 18-3) completed the series sweep of Georgia Tech (29-25, 10-14) with a 8-5 win in nine innings on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

After a scoreless first inning, Hayley Griggs got the party started with a high solo home run to left field to put the Noles up 1-0. Two batters later, Isa Torres hit her 16th home run of the season and her fifth homer this week to extend the lead to 2-0. Torres has eight home runs in her last 13 games.

The Yellow Jackets responded with four runs in the bottom of the third to regain the lead.

Anna Hinde responded right away with a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning. A walk from Jaysoni Beachum and a single from Ashtyn Danley put runners on the base paths again for Hinde in the fifth, and she delivered again with a RBI single to tie the game at four.

Georgia Tech was able to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single. Beachum drew another walk with one out. Hinde stepped in with two outs and was down to her final strike when she ripped one off the right-center wall to score the pinch runner Angelee Bueno from first to tie the game in the seventh.

Jazzy Francik retired the side in order in the seventh to send the game into extras. Florida State had a chance to break through in the top of the eighth, but the Noles left them loaded. Danley entered the circle for the bottom of the eighth and retired the side in order.

Danley helped herself out with a leadoff home run in the top of the ninth to give the Noles the lead. FSU kept the pressure on as the Noles loaded the bases with two outs, and Makenna Sturgis hit a hard ball to shortstop that got away to drive in two more runs to put them up 8-5.

Danley retired the side in order to wrap up the win for Florida State. Danley picked up the win to move to 11-1 this season as she went 3.2 innings and allowed just one run on one hit.

The Noles will be back in action on Tuesday night at No. 8 Florida at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Of Note

Isa Torres hit her 16th home run of the season in the top of the third inning. Torres’ 16 home runs are tied for the sixth-most in school history.

Anna Hinde had a career day with a career high three hits that included a home run, a RBI single and a RBI double. It was Hinde’s 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

Ashtyn Danley hit the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth. Danley also tied her career high with three hits.

Jaysoni Beachum walked twice today and has now reached base safely in 38 consecutive games, which is the fourth-longest streak in FSU history and the longest streak since 2014.

Sunday was the first time FSU has won a game where it was trailing after six innings since February 21, 2025, against Southeastern Louisiana.

Sunday was FSU’s first win in extra innings since March 29, 2025, when it defeated NC State 5-4 in eight innings.

FSU improved to 75-26 all-time against Georgia Tech.

FSU has won 29 consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets dating back to 2013.

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.