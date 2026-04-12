No. 3 Georgia Tech finishes sweep of No. 5 Seminoles, 17-3

Florida State Sports Information Release:

The No. 5 Florida State baseball team lost the series finale at No. 3 Georgia Tech, 17-3, in seven innings on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

The Seminoles (24-11, 9-6 ACC) hit solo home runs in each of the first two innings, but the Yellow Jackets (30-5, 15-3 ACC) tied the game in each of the bottom halves. FSU regained a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but Tech answered to take its first lead, which it would not give up.

Florida State suffers its first series loss of the season and has lost more than two in a row for the first time. Through five weekends of conference play, the Seminoles have four series wins and have played four top-12 opponents. Georgia Tech has won 11 in a row.

Junior center fielder Brayden Dowd and senior shortstop Carter McCulley both homered on Saturday, their seventh and first of the seasons, respectively. Dowd led the team with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Junior right-handed starter Bryson Moore allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 3.0 innings. Junior righty Cole Stokes relieved Moore to start the fourth and suffered the loss to fall to 0-1. In 1.1 innings, he allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout and no walks.

After the game, Florida State head coach Link Jarrett told reporters that Moore was taken out of the game after he experienced mild discomfort on the mound. He added that the move was precautionary and that he expects Moore to be available going forward.

FSU scored its three runs on six hits with two errors and seven runners left on. GT scored 17 runs on 16 hits with an error and five runners stranded.

Florida State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Dowd’s two-out home run to right field. Georgia Tech tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single. Three consecutive strikeouts ended the frame and left two runners on.

The Seminoles regained a 2-1 lead in the second, as McCulley homered off the center field batter’s eye, also with two outs. A one-out solo home run in the bottom of the inning tied the game again at 2-2.

Moore pitched a perfect third, with two strikeouts, to conclude his outing. Out of the bullpen, Stokes threw a 1-2-3 fourth inning.

Florida State took the lead back in the fifth at 3-2. Junior left fielder Chase Williams led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dowd.

The Yellow Jackets took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fifth, at 7-3. GT scored five runs on six hits, with two RBI doubles and two RBI singles, the last brining in two runs.

A pair of walks in the top of the sixth put two on and sent the tying run to the on-deck circle, but a fielder’s choice groundout ended the scoring threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Georgia Tech extended its lead to 17-3. Three home runs contributed to the scoring.

A runner reached in the seventh on a fielder error, but the Seminoles could not add a run.

Florida State is home for four games next week, beginning with a midweek matchup vs. Stetson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Seminoles then host Notre Dame from April 17-19 at Dick Howser Stadium.

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