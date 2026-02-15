No. 6 FSU softball team rolls past No. 7 UCLA in Clearwater tourney, 11-7

Florida State Sports Information Release:

The No. 6 Florida State softball team (8-1) put up 11 runs in three innings and held on for a 11-7 win over No. 7 UCLA (6-3) on Saturday night at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

UCLA got on the board in the top of the first inning with a solo home run, but the Seminoles responded in a huge way. The first four FSU batters all recorded a hit to start the game, and in a flash, Florida State took the lead 3-1. Isa Torres and Marin Heller each singled, and Jaysoni Beachum drove in Torres to tie the game at one. Ashtyn Danley doubled up the middle to score both Beachum and Heller.

Bella Dimitrijević retired the side in order in the second, and the Noles went right back to work on offense. Angelee Bueno hit a one-out triple, and Torres took the first pitch she saw deep over the right field wall to put the Noles up 5-0. Heller took the first pitch down the right field line for a double, and Beachum hit her second home run of the season to left field to put the Noles up 7-1.

After UCLA got one back in the third, the Bruins looked to be cruising through the inning, but Bueno was hit by a pitch with two outs to get a runner aboard. Torres picked up her third hit of the evening on an infield single, and Heller doubled to shallow left field to score Bueno. Beachum took the first pitch she saw high and deep over the left field wall to put Florida State up 11-2.

UCLA scored four runs in the fourth inning to put some pressure on FSU, but Jazzy Francik came in and pitched four innings and hung onto the lead for her fifth win of the season.

Florida State will return to action tomorrow at noon against No. 3 Tennessee for its final game in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. The game was moved up from 8 p.m. due to projected inclement weather.

OF NOTE:

FSU’s top three hitters in the lineup, Isa Torres, Marin Heller and Jaysoni Beachum, started the game a perfect 9-for-9 and drove in 9 out of the Seminoles’ first 11 runs. The trio finished 9-for-11 in the game.

The top four players in the lineup drove in all 11 runs for the Seminoles.

Beachum hit home runs in the second and third innings for her third multi-home run game of her career.

Beachum tied her career high with 5 RBI.

FSU’s 11 runs were the most the program has scored against a top 10 opponent since putting up 12 runs against No. 3 UCLA in the 2018 WCWS.

FSU has hit six home runs in its last two games.

FSU improved to 22-10 all-time in the Clearwater Invitational

FSU has won six out of its last seven games in the Clearwater Invitational.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council