No. 7 FSU Baseball bounces back, beats No. 10 Virginia, 5-2

Considering the circumstances, it might have been the biggest win to date in the Florida State baseball season.

Coming off a 4-3 loss on Thursday, and also coming off the enormous loss of their star slugger last weekend, the No. 7 Seminoles got off the mat on Friday afternoon and knocked off the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers, 5-2, in Charlottesville.

Florida State is now 22-7 overall and 8-3 in the ACC. Virginia falls to 24-8 and 8-6.

The Seminoles will try to win a fourth consecutive conference series on Saturday (11 a.m. first pitch) in Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

If they get the kind of pitching they got on Friday, then they’ll definitely have a good shot.

Starter Trey Beard gave up two runs in five innings, and John Abraham came on and pitched four scoreless innings of relief to lead the Seminoles to a much-needed win over yet another highly ranked team.

Beard struck out seven batters in his five innings, allowing four hits while also striking out four. It was a much better start than his previous two, when he failed to make it out of the fourth inning against Duke and N.C. State.

After Beard allowed a leadoff homer to start the bottom of the sixth, Abraham came on and was even more dominant. The right-hander struck out six, walked two and gave up just three hits in his four innings to earn the save.

With two on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, he struck out Virginia’s Sam Harris to end the game.

As for the Florida State offense, well, it wasn’t spectacular on Friday, but it turned out to be good enough.

Eli Putnam drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead in the third. In the fifth, Noah Sheffield doubled, Hunter Carns singled and then Kelvyn Paulino Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Sheffield. Then, after a Chase Williams single and a John Stuetzer walk, Carns was able to score when the ball got past the catcher on a strikeout of Cal Fisher.

The Seminoles’ final two runs came in the sixth, when Carns hit a 415-foot, two-run homer to center field. It was the catcher’s first homer of the year, and he finished the day with three hits.

Florida State’s offense did strike out 15 times and drew just three walks, but the defense played error-free baseball, and Beard and Abraham silenced the Cavaliers’ bats for most of the day to pick up FSU’s first ACC win since star first baseman Myles Bailey was lost for the season with an ankle injury last Saturday.

Bryson Moore will get the start on the mound for the Seminoles on Saturday morning.

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