OL Addition: FSU signs former Purdue/Auburn center transfer Bradyn Joiner

Former Purdue starting center Bradyn Joiner, who started his college career at Auburn, has signed with Florida State during his visit to Tallahassee. The news was first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos, and Joiner also has confirmed his signing with Warchant.

Joiner is one of three offensive line transfer targets visiting FSU on Monday and Tuesday.

The rising junior entered the transfer portal on Monday and then quickly showed up on Florida State’s campus in the afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder started his career at Auburn and played his high school ball at Auburn High School. In his redshirt freshman year in 2024, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team at left guard.

In 2025 for the Boilermakers, he started all 12 games at center, grading out as a 63.2 for pass-blocking and 61.7 for run-blocking. He has two more years of eligibility remaining.

