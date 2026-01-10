OT Chimdia Nwaiwu commits to FSU; Seminoles land 5th OL transfer

The FSU football team picked up its fifth — and likely final — offensive line transfer commitment of this transfer portal cycle on Saturday as former Stephen F. Austin offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu made his pledge to the Seminoles.

He chose FSU over Arizona and UCLA.

“I picked Florida State because of the people — there’s really nowhere else like it,” Nwaiwu said. “Coach Hand (offensive line coach Herb Hand), the head coach (Mike Norvell), they all come together along with the OC (Gus Malzahn), they’ve been working together for a long time. Real veterans. And I think they’re building something special here, and I’m ready to be a part of it.”

Nwaiwu arrived at FSU for a visit Friday night, and he went through most of his visit activities Saturday morning. He committed to the staff before leaving for the airport.

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound linemen is a redshirt junior and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He is the fifth offensive line commitment this portal cycle, joining Nate Pabst, Braydn Joiner, Paul Bowling and Xavier Chaplin.

Nwaiwu started every game at right tackle for Stephen F. Austin last season.

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Get 50 percent off of a Warchant subscription today!

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.