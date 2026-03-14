Photo Gallery: FSU Football Newcomers take part in first padded practice

The Florida State football team held its first spring practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take in the sights and sounds.

If you haven’t watched video from the practice yet, check it out right here.

For a full photo gallery from the practice, go visit this thread on the Tribal Council.

And here is a look at many of the newcomers — transfers and freshmen — who were seen for the first time on the Seminoles’ practice fields.

New Florida State tight end Desirrio Riles, who transferred in from East Carolina. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman defensive end Jaemin Pinckney. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Defensive end Rylan Kennedy, who transferred to FSU from Texas A&M. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State linebacker Chris Jones, who transferred in from Southern Miss. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

New FSU linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who played previously at North Carolina and Nebraska. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman FSU linebacker Noah LaVallee. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Former Duke defensive back Ma’Khi Jones takes part in FSU spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

New Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels, who played previously at Auburn and Stanford. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

New Florida State running back Tre Wisner, who transferred in from Texas. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Former FAU running back Gemari Sands takes part in Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman running back Amari Thomas. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State freshman receiver Devin Carter. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman offensive lineman Mike Ionata. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, who played previously at Auburn and Virginia Tech. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Junior college transfer offensive lineman Steven Moore takes part in FSU practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State freshman offensive linemen Jakobe Green (63) and Luke Francis (58). (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu, who played previously at Stephen F. Austin. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State offensive lineman Nate Pabst, who transferred in from Bowling Green. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who played previously at Auburn and Purdue. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU offensive lineman Paul Bowling, who transferred in from Troy. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

For more photos and of newcomers and returning players, go visit this thread on the Tribal Council.

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Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council