Photo Gallery: FSU Football Newcomers take part in first padded practice

The Florida State football team held its first spring practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take in the sights and sounds.
If you haven’t watched video from the practice yet, check it out right here.
For a full photo gallery from the practice, go visit this thread on the Tribal Council.
And here is a look at many of the newcomers — transfers and freshmen — who were seen for the first time on the Seminoles’ practice fields.
For more photos and of newcomers and returning players, go visit this thread on the Tribal Council.
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Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council