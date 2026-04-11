Photo Gallery: FSU offense in final practice before Saturday scrimmage

A portion of Florida State spring practice was open to the media this week, and here are more than 20 photographs of the Seminoles’ offense from that session.

Among those pictured are quarterbacks Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry, running backs Tre Wisner and Ousmane Kromah, wide receiver Duce Robinson and several other skill players and offensive linemen.

If you missed it, Warchant also has posted two Florida State practice videos as well: Video 1 | Video 2

The Seminoles will conduct their final spring scrimmage Saturday morning before concluding spring drills with practices on Monday and Wednesday. Check back with Warchant after noon on Saturday for full scrimmage coverage.

Running back Samuel Singleton at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Quarterback Kevin Sperry at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Quarterback Ashton Daniels at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Running back Ousmane Kromah at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Running back Amari Thomas at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive lineman Nate Pabst at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive lineman Andre Otto at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and Andre Otto at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman wide receiver Jasen Lopez at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman wide receiver EJ White at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive lineman Chavez “Sandman” Thompson at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive lineman Chimdia Nwiawu and Jayden Todd protect QB Kevin Sperry at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Senior wide receiver Duce Robinson at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Running back Tre Wisner at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Running back Ousmane Kromah at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Tight end/wide receiver Chase Loftin at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Offensive linemen Bradyn Joiner (from left), Xavier Chaplin, Steven Moore and Mike Ionata prepare for a drill at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Tight end Landen Thomas at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Tight end Desirrio Riles at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Lafayette transfer quarterback Dean DeNobile at Florida State spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Running back Zay Parks at spring practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

*ALSO SEE: More practice photos on the Tribal Council

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