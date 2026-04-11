Photo Gallery: FSU offense in final practice before Saturday scrimmage
A portion of Florida State spring practice was open to the media this week, and here are more than 20 photographs of the Seminoles’ offense from that session.
Among those pictured are quarterbacks Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry, running backs Tre Wisner and Ousmane Kromah, wide receiver Duce Robinson and several other skill players and offensive linemen.
If you missed it, Warchant also has posted two Florida State practice videos as well: Video 1 | Video 2
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The Seminoles will conduct their final spring scrimmage Saturday morning before concluding spring drills with practices on Monday and Wednesday. Check back with Warchant after noon on Saturday for full scrimmage coverage.
*ALSO SEE: More practice photos on the Tribal Council
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Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.