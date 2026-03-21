Power Surge: Dowd grand slam, two Bailey homers lift No. 11 Seminoles over Wolfpack, 11-5

Myles Bailey turned in another big game and Brayden Dowd delivered the biggest hit of his Florida State career as the No. 11 Seminoles answered Friday’s loss to No. 10 N.C. State with an emphatic 11-5 victory on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium.

Bailey, who hit a three-run homer on Friday night, hit two more home runs on Saturday: The first one went 447 feet, off the circus tent beyond right field, and the second one was 428 feet to right-center.

But it wasn’t the biggest guy on the Florida State team that came through with the biggest hit.

No, that honor went to Dowd, who launched a grand slam way over the screen in right field in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a one-run game and help lead the Seminoles (18-4, 4-1 in the ACC) to a pivotal Game 2 win on Saturday.

The FSU offense ended up scoring six runs in the sixth inning, turning a 5-4 game into a rout.

And somewhat surprisingly, the big inning started with Chase Williams.

The struggling outfielder, who was inserted into the starting lineup after sitting out for most of the last two weeks, had an RBI double in his first at-bat. And then he came up to lead off the bottom of the sixth in a 5-4 game.

Williams singled up the middle, then stole second. Freshman Will Bavaro then worked a walk after falling behind 0-2, and Cal Fisher, who failed to get a bunt down on his first two attempts, singled to left to load the bases.

That set the stage for Brayden Dowd’s heroics, and the USC transfer unloaded the bases with one swing — a no-doubt, 405-foot grand slam over the screen in right field to blow the game open.

Freshman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. then added on with an RBI double down the right-field line, and fellow freshman John Stuetzer lined an RBI single to center. When the dust had finally settled, the Seminoles had scored six times and taken an 11-4 lead over the Wolfpack.

And although Bailey was a part of the rally with a bloop double down the left-field line, it was the other guys in the lineup — most notably the bottom three and then Dowd — that came through to put up the big number on N.C. State pitching.

And that offensive explosion was very much needed, as starting pitcher Trey Beard looked nothing like the guy that dominated Wake Forest last Saturday. The FSU lefty couldn’t get out of the fourth inning against the Wolfpack. He gave up six hits and walked four — three straight in the top of the fourth — and was charged with one earned run (four overall) as the Wolfpack took a 4-3 lead and chased him from the game.

Beard threw 96 pitches and recorded seven strikeouts. He also allowed six hits, though four of them were hit under 80 mph. It was the walks in the fourth and then a subsequent error by Cal Fisher at shortstop (one of four FSU errors on the day) that chased Beard from the game.

Chris Knier was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning, and then the Seminoles’ offense took over. Knier wound up pitching 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief, and Brodie Purcell followed and pitched the final four innings for the Seminoles, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five.

While the Florida State bullpen was silencing the N.C. State bats, the FSU bats got going in the middle innings. Fisher drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth, and then Bailey gave the Seminoles the lead with his second monster homer of the day in the bottom of the fifth.

N.C. State starting pitcher Jacob Dudan struck out six in five-plus innings of work but gave up eight hits and eight earned runs. He left with the bases loaded in the sixth after Fisher’s single, and then Collins Black came in and was immediately greeted with Dowd’s grand slam.

As a team, FSU pounded out 14 hits on the day, and each starter delivered at least one hit. Bailey and Stuetzer each had three hits, and Williams had two hits and a walk. He also stole a base, as did Stuetzer.

Florida State will try to win the series on Sunday with Bryson Moore on the mound. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

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