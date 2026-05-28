QB Malachi Marshall, other summer arrivals show off new FSU jersey numbers

Even after bringing in about 50 new players in January for the spring semester, the Florida State football team still had some late arrivals this past weekend for the summer.

They’re not really “late,” of course. There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the vast majority of the Seminoles’ newcomers arrived in May or June for summer workouts. But times have changed, and Florida State welcomed just a handful of newcomers over the weekend.

On Wednesday, several of those newcomers took to social media to show off photos of their new jerseys, which indicate which numbers they will be wearing this fall.

Junior college quarterback transfer Malachi Marshall, who has been the most eagerly anticipated arrival for Florida State fans, will be wearing No. 1 for the ‘Noles. Marshall wore No. 5 in junior college, but that jersey number was claimed by senior running back Tre Wisner during the spring.

When he committed to FSU, Marshall explained that he was willing to serve as a backup this season to senior Ashton Daniels and take the time to learn the intricacies of the Seminoles’ offense. But head coach Mike Norvell has said that Marshall will get a chance to prove himself this summer and fall, and if Daniels struggles early in the season, the JUCO All-American Marshall could certainly become a factor.

Freshman wide receiver Jonah Winston, who wore No. 4 in high school and is the younger brother of FSU legend Jameis Winston, will be wearing No. 81 for the Seminoles. Graduate transfer Dean DeNobile, a backup quarterback, claimed No. 4 in the spring.

Freshman offensive lineman Nikau Hepi posted a No. 73 Florida State jersey on his Instagram account Wednesday. Hepi wore No. 78 previously, but that number is worn by redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jayden Todd.

Freshman tight end Xavier Tiller will be wearing No. 83, according to his social media post. He wore No. 11 last year in high school, but that number was claimed by classmate Devin Carter in the spring.

Three other Florida State newcomers had not yet posted photos of their new jerseys as of Wednesday night, and the official FSU roster had not yet been updated either. Those three players are wide receiver Brandon Bennett, defensive lineman Judah Daniels and offensive lineman Donald Akhibi.

Like Tiller, Bennett also wore No. 11 last season in high school, so he will have to go with an alternate number.

Daniels wore No. 58 as a senior, and that should be available since the only FSU player with that number is offensive lineman Luke Francis Jr.

Akhibi wore No. 72 in high school, and that also should be available if he wants to continue wearing it at Florida State.

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