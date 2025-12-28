RB Gavin Sawchuk leaving FSU after one season, plans to enter transfer portal

Florida State’s top running back from 2025, Gavin Sawchuk, has decided to enter the transfer portal when it opens later this week.

Sawhcuk’s agent confirmed his decision on Sunday afternoon to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The Colorado native started his career at Oklahoma and played there for three years before transferring to Florida State last summer. He led the Seminoles’ running backs this season with 486 yards on 109 carries, and he also registered eight rushing touchdowns.

Sawchuk also was a factor in the passing game, catching 13 passes for 121 yards and one score. But his role in the Florida State offense diminished greatly in the second half of the 2025 season.

After registering double-digit carries in five consecutive games in the middle of the year, Sawchuk averaged just over four carries per game in the final five weeks.

Sawchuk leaves Florida State with one year of college eligibility remaining. With he and Kam Davis set to enter the portal, the Seminoles have just two running backs returning for 2026 — junior Samuel Singleton and sophomore Ousmane Kromah.

Florida State signed one running back, four-star Blountstown High standout Amari Thomas, in the 2026 recruiting class earlier this month.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 this cycle, and it will remain open for 15 days.

Several Florida State players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal in recent days. Here is an updated list of those decisions.

