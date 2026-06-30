Seminole Headlines: FSU football, basketball and baseball talk on Warchant TV

As they do every Tuesday afternoon, Warchant’s Corey Clark, Ira Schoffel and Jeff Cameron get together to talk Florida State football, basketball and baseball on a live edition of Seminole Headlines. The show airs from 1-3 p.m. ET and is then available on-demand.

Broadcasting from the studios of 93.3-FM in Tallahassee, the guys discuss all of the latest developments with the Seminoles and college athletics as a whole, and then take questions from listeners in Hour 2.

The show is brought to you each week by sponsors Register’s Sausage, Burch Orthodontics and Tvelo Brewing.

Watch the entire show right here:

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Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.