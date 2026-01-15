Seminoles land veteran LBs Chris Jones, Mikai Gbayor from transfer portal

Linebacker was one of FSU’s top remaining needs in the transfer portal, and the Seminoles likely shored up that position with two big commitments in the span of less than an hour Thursday evening.

First, former Nebraska and North Carolina linebacker Mikai Gbayor committed after visiting the Seminoles on Thursday. Then it was reported by On3’s Pete Nakos that Florida State has signed former Southern Miss star Chris Jones.

Gbayor has played more than 35 games of college football with 18 starts, and Jones was one of the most productive linebackers in college football with 133 tackles this past season.

While Jones has been a more productive player, Gbayor has more direct experience in defensive coordinator Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound New Jersey native started his career at Nebraska and played for White during the 2023 and ’24 seasons. He transferred to North Carolina in 2025 and has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Gbayor has recorded 112 career tackles, and his best season came in 2024 under White. The then-redshirt sophomore started 11 games, racked up 49 total tackles, six for loss, one sack and three fumble recoveries.

This past season at North Carolina, he recorded 39 total tackles, 2.5 for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Michigan was also expected to be a factor in his recruitment before he committed to FSU.

Jones, who was one of the highest-rated linebackers in the transfer portal, originally committed to Ole Miss. But he backed out of that pledge earlier this week and has now signed with the Seminoles.

Florida State lost three of its top linebackers from this past season, as Stefon Thompson and Elijah Herring both exhausted their eligibility and Justin Cryer transferred to Texas.

Veterans Blake Nichelson and Omar Graham Jr. are both expected to return, along with several underclassmen.

