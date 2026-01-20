Seminoles face familiar faces as they look to bounce back tonight at rival Miami

Even during some sub-par seasons, one thing has been constant for the Florida State men’s basketball team in recent years — the Seminoles have owned the rival Miami Hurricanes.

Heading into tonight’s game in Coral Gables, Florida State has won 14 of its last 15 meetings with UM and each of the last five. But first-year FSU head coach Luke Loucks will be hard-pressed to continue that streak.

The Hurricanes, who are playing under a first-year head coach of their own in Jai Lucas, are 15-3 this season and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are 11-0 at home.

Florida State is 7-11 overall and 0-5 in the ACC.

“Miami’s a really good team,” Loucks said Monday on the ACC basketball coaches’ teleconference. “They have a lot of physicality, they’re tough, they play fast. They rebound. They protect the paint. They turn you over. So it’s certainly going to be a challenge for us.”

The Hurricanes are led by Indiana forward transfer Malik Reneau, who is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. And the Hurricanes’ second-leading scorer is Tallahassee product and Florida High graduate Tre Donaldson.

The senior point guard, who played previously at Auburn and Michigan, is averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 assists per game.

“Tre Donaldson is a kid I’ve followed for a long time, just being a Tallahassee kid playing both football and basketball,” Loucks said. “A really, really talented leader. He did a great job at Michigan, and he’s doing a great job for Miami. Obviously Malik Reneau is doing a fantastic job, but their team goes as Tre goes. And I’m sure he’s going to have a little extra motivation playing his backyard team.

“So I’m looking forward to the game. I know they’re looking forward to the game. And it should be a fun battle”

Miami will also have several familiar faces on the bench. Longtime FSU assistant coach Charlton Young, who has been at Missouri the past three years after leaving Leonard Hamilton’s staff, is associate coach for the Hurricanes. Fellow associate coach Erik Pastrana is a 2007 Florida State graduate, and assistant coach Andrew Moran is a 2008 FSU grad.

Both teams will be looking to rebound following disappointing losses this past weekend. The Seminoles had a nine-point lead in the final minutes Saturday against Wake Forest before suffering a 69-68 defeat. Miami fell on the road at then-No. 22 Clemson.

For Florida State to have a chance to pull off the upset, the Seminoles will need to shoot the ball much better from the perimeter than they did against Wake. FSU missed 24 of its 31 shots from 3-point range against the Demon Deacons and each of its final 14 attempts from long range.

The Seminoles also will likely need to crash the boards the way they did in that game. Led by senior forward Lajae Jones, who pulled down 10 rebounds, Florida State claimed a 44-28 advantage in that category.

That was a huge positive for the ‘Noles, who rank last in the ACC in rebounding margin; Miami checks in at No. 3 in the ACC.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Florida State coach Luke Loucks gives instructions to forward Chauncey Davis during the Wake Forest game. (Melina Myers/Imagn Images)

