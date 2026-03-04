Seminoles rally after rough start, score walk-off win over JU, 7-6

It couldn’t have been much worse of a start for the Florida State baseball team Tuesday night against visiting Jacksonville. But that only made the finish that much sweeter.

Thanks in large part to a dominant relief performance from senior John Abraham and three other relievers, Florida State scored a walk-off, 7-6 victory when Eli Putnam drove in Hunter Carns with a deep line drive to center field.

Carns led off the bottom of the ninth with a double, and he later scored after the Seminoles loaded the bases with no outs.

With the win, Florida State improves to 9-2 on the season. Jacksonville falls to 9-4.

Abraham got Florida State out of a jam in the seventh inning by striking out the first two batters he faced. Then after he gave up a triple in the eighth when centerfielder Chase Hunter couldn’t make a diving catch, Abraham retired the next two batters to end that threat. Then he struck out three of the four batters he faced in the top of the ninth to keep the Dolphins off the board.

It was a brutal first start on the mound for redshirt freshman Rhett Vaughn. The right-hander from Sebring gave up a solo home run on the game’s first pitch, and he ended up leaving the game after surrendering five runs and recording just one out.

Junior lefty Kevin Mebil did a nice job of steadying things over the next three innings, which allowed the Florida State offense time to get back in the game. The Seminoles tied it at 5-5 in the third and then took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Carns doubled, took third on a passed ball and scored on a bunt single by freshman John Stuetzer.

Jacksonville tied things back up in the top of the seventh when Florida State reliever Cade O’Leary threw a wild pitch with a runner at third base. Then Abraham came in and ended the threat by striking out the next two batters.

Florida State returns to action Wednesday at home against Mercer (5 p.m.), followed by a home series this weekend against Northern Kentucky.

