Seminoles snare another comeback victory, extend winning streak to 5 games

The pitching was exceptional, except for one inning, and the offense chipped away with small ball until Brayden Down delivered the long ball.

And the end result was a 5-2 win for the Florida State baseball team over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium in the last midweek game of the season. The Seminoles are now 34-14 overall as they head into a weekend showdown at Clemson.

It was the fifth straight win for Florida State and the second straight that came in comeback fashion.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, freshman John Stuetzer led off with his seventh homer of the season. Dowd singled, Brody DeLamielleure was hit by a pitch and Hunter Carns followed with an infield single. Dowd then scored on a shallow sacrifice fly off the bat of Nathan Cmyeyla to tie the game at 2-2.

That’s the way the game stayed until the bottom of the seventh innings, when DeLamielleure singled, advanced to second on a walk by Carns and then scored on a Cmeyla single to right field.

Dowd then finished off the scoring with a two-run bomb to right-center in the bottom of the eighth.

Florida State was just 2-of-12 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday and wound up leaving 12 on base in the win. Eli Putnam and Cal Fisher left five on base and were a combined 0-for-7 with four strikeouts.

The rest of the lineup combined for 10 hits and five walks and produced five runs, which were more than enough for the Florida State pitching staff.

Starter Cooper Whited was charged with two runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched, but both were scored when Cade O’Leary came on in relief and the Dolphins scored one on a wild pitch and another on an infield single. And that was it against the FSU pitching staff.

The trio of Brodie Purcell, Cole Stokes and Kevin Mebil pitched six innings and allowed 0 hits, 0 runs, with four walks and nine strikeouts. Purcell pitched three innings of scoreless relief, while Stokes got the win and Mebil picked up the save.

Dowd and DeLamielleure both had three hits for the Seminoles, and Gabe Fraser had three walks as they extended their winning streak to five games and improved their home record to 25-3 on the season.

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