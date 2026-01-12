Seminoles to host Next Level youth football leagues on FSU practice fields this winter

When he started his first youth sports league on the West Coast over a decade ago, Patrick Walsh never dreamed he would be on Florida State’s campus one day launching his latest location.

The concept was small and simple when he kicked off that first league back in 2012.

As the head coach of California state power Junipero Serra High, Tom Brady’s alma mater, Walsh thought it would be fun if his kindergarten-aged son could play flag football with his friends, and they could be coached by Junipero Serra’s players.

Fast-forward to today, and Florida State’s football team will be the latest high school or college program to host leagues through Next Level Sports. The Seminoles will run leagues from kindergarten through seventh grade, and the practices and games will be conducted on FSU’s actual football practice fields.

Florida State players will serve as coaches for the teams.

“When we started in 2012, we were just trying to create a unique youth sports experience, and it turned out to be a really good idea that was repeatable,” Walsh said. “It’s almost surreal to me that I’ll be there at Florida State on Jan. 16 (when the FSU league opens). But it will really be a fantastic thing for the community. The kids and their families will get to come out to Florida State’s brand-new facility, meet the coaches and the team and learn a lot about football.”

Next Level now has scores of high schools and nearly 30 colleges hosting youth leagues in flag football, basketball and volleyball around the country. Florida State joins the likes of Oregon, Texas A&M, SMU and Stanford as universities currently offering leagues, and Walsh said current Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza coached a team when he was at Cal.

Former TCU star quarterback Max Duggan coached a team as well. And when the Horned Frogs made it to the 2023 national championship game, Walsh said, the 10 players from Duggan’s team traveled to the game.

“It’s not a big NIL thing, but the players do get paid to coach and be mentors,” Walsh said. “So, it’s kind of a seasonal job for them. But it’s more of a community service. The players love it. It reminds them of when they were at that age and first learning to fall in love with football.”

Florida State’s leagues will open this Friday and run for seven weeks on Friday evenings. Each session will feature practice time followed by games.

The playoffs will begin on Feb. 20, and the championship games will take place Feb. 27.

Walsh said there are spots for 240 youths in the FSU leagues and about 200 spots have already been filled. Click here for more information or to register.

The response has already been very strong for the first season at Florida State, but based on how the leagues have expanded elsewhere, he believes it will only grow from here.

Said Walsh: “It’s really cool to think that kids who are in kindergarten now will be getting the same opportunity with the Florida State Seminoles that mine did here back when we started.”

SIGN UP: Get 50 percent off of a Warchant subscription today!

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.