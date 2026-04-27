Seven additional Seminoles get chances to make NFL rosters

While defensive tackle Darrell Jackson was the only Florida State Seminole to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, at least seven other ‘Noles will get opportunities to impress NFL teams as well.

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who played one year at FSU after playing previously at Boston College and UCF, has been invited to camps with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. He is expected to work out as a wide receiver, however, and not as a quarterback.

Cornerback Jerry Wilson, who started every game last season and recorded 42 tackles with three interceptions, has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the LA Chargers.

Offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, who played in all 12 games in 2025 and started two, has signed with the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Squirrel White, who only caught five passes during his one season at Florida State but was very productive in three years with the Tennessee Volunteers, has signed with the Chicago Bears.

Offensive tackle Micah Pettus, who started for nearly four years of college football (three at Ole Miss and one at Florida State), has been invited to Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp.

Running back Roydell Williams, who only started four games during his two seasons with the Seminoles due to injuries, has been invited to rookie camps with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Long snapper Mason Arnold, who handled most of Florida State’s snapping duties the past three seasons, was invited to rookie camp with the Buffalo Bills.

Stay connected with Warchant.com on additional undrafted free agent signings and camp invitations.

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Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.