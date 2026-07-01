Six Key Seniors who could stay at FSU until 2027 under new 5-for-5 rule

With the NCAA deciding last week that college athletes now have five years of eligibility, regardless of if they ever redshirted or missed a year due to injury, at least six Florida State football seniors will have the option of playing the 2026 and ’27 seasons if they so chose.

The biggest of those names is wide receiver Duce Robinson. The former USC transfer enjoyed a breakout season with Florida State in 2025, racking up over 1,000 receiving yards, and he is listed as a senior on the Seminoles’ current roster. But because he never redshirted, he could return to FSU — or another school — in 2027. Robinson was named a preseason All-American by Athlon this past week.

Two other projected starters on the Florida State offense will have the same opportunity.

Running back Tre Wisner, who started most of the past two seasons at Texas before transferring to FSU, also never took a redshirt in college. He ran for over 1,000 yards two years ago for the Longhorns and comes to the Seminoles with a strong college resume. Wisner has rushed for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns over the past three seasons, and he has caught 66 passes for 457 yards and two more scores.

The other Florida State senior on offense who now could return in 2027 is tight end Desirrio Riles. The East Carolina transfer is expected to start for the Seminoles this fall after catching 28 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns last fall.

Three potential senior starters on defense will benefit from the extra year as well.

Cornerback Quindarrius Jones played in 10 games as a freshman in 2023 and started three games in 2024 before missing seven games due to injury last fall. He is expected to compete with several other corners for the starting job across from Ja’Bril Rawls this season.

Edge rusher Rylan Kennedy, who recorded 14 tackles with two sacks last season at Texas A&M, also now has two years of eligibility remaining. Florida State’s coaches are expecting Kennedy to be one of their top pass-rushing threats this fall.

Linebacker Blake Nichelson, who has started 15 games over the past two seasons and was one of the Seminoles’ most productive tacklers in 2025, also will have the option of returning in 2027. He recorded 43 tackles with 6.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage in 2025.

The only other Florida State senior who has never redshirted is safety Donny Hiebert, a former walk-on who has primarily been a contributor on special teams.

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