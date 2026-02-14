Somerville, Seminoles blister nets in second half, roll to 92-69 rout at Virginia Tech

The Florida State men’s basketball team couldn’t buy a bucket at the end of its game against Virginia this past Tuesday, but that changed in a big way in the second half Saturday at Virginia Tech. The Seminoles connected on an astonishing 78.3 percent of their shots after halftime and rolled to a 92 -69 victory over the Hokies in Blacksburg.

Entering the second half, the Seminoles were actually trailing by three points. They then proceeded to go on a 15-2 run to start the half, while forcing five Virginia Tech turnovers, and never looked back.

Sophomore point guard Martin Somerville led the charge, finishing with 23 points and six assists; 18 of those points came in the second half. He was one of four Seminoles to hit double-digits in the scoring column: Chauncey Wiggins had 19, Robert McCray V had 17, and LaJae Jones added 17.

Somerville played so well that at the under-eight timeout in the second half, he was outscoring Virginia Tech by himself in the second half, 16-15.

It was a very different outcome than in the Virginia game when the Seminoles held a lead in the second half but missed their final 11 shots and didn’t make a field goal in the final 6:33 of the game. On this day, the Seminoles made 18 of their 23 shots in the second half.

“Just keeping the emphasis on closing games …,” senior point guard Robert McCray said on the radio broadcast after the win. “This game, we just kept our foot on their neck.”

With his game-ending dunk, McCray surpassed 1,500 career points.

The Seminoles won at Cassell Coliseum for the first time since 2020, and it was Florida State’s largest road margin of victory against the Hokies in series history.

With the win, Florida State improves to 12-13 overall and 5-7 in the ACC; the Seminoles have won four of their last five games. Virginia Tech falls to 17-9 and 6-7.

Going into the game, ESPN’s Joe Linardi had the Hokies as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament field.

Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) lays the ball up as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) defends during the first half Cassell Coliseum. (Brian Bishop-Imagn Images)

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Sports coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*