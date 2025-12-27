Sources: FSU expected to tab veteran coach/scout John Garrett as new General Manager

Florida State is planning to bring back a familiar face to be the football program’s next general manager.

John Garrett, who previously served as a scouting director in the Seminoles’ football offices before serving the past two years as General Manager of Personnel at Duke, is expected to return to FSU to lead the football front office, two sources with knowledge of the hire have confirmed to Warchant.

The coaching and scouting veteran has more than 30 years of experience at the college and NFL levels, including nearly two decades in the National Football League. He was Florida State’s director of scouting on offense in 2022 and ’23 — a period that saw the Seminoles post a combined 23-4 record — and he is a previous head coach at Lafayette College.

This past season at Duke, he helped put together a roster that won the ACC Championship.

Garrett is the brother of former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and the son of longtime NFL coach Jim Garrett. He also is a former offensive coordinator at Oregon State and Richmond, and has served as a position coach with several NFL teams.

Garrett is expected to lead Florida State’s efforts in roster management, including scouting, recruiting and the transfer portal. The FSU administration has been conducting interviews for the GM position in recent weeks, with an eye on reshaping the Seminoles’ entire front office following two consecutive losing seasons.

While several interviews were conducted, a source told Warchant that Garrett emerged as the Seminoles’ top candidate during the process.

Former FSU General Manager of Personnel Darrick Yray recently left to take a similar position at UCLA.

After a brief playing career in the NFL as a wide receiver, Garrett started his coaching career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1995 and stayed there for four years.

After moving on to become quarterbacks coach with the Arizona Cardinals in ’99 and 2000, he returned to the Bengals for two more seasons. Garrett then coached at the University of Virginia for four years before becoming tight ends coach and later passing game coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-12.

Here is John Garrett’s bio from the official Duke website.

