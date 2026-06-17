Sources: FSU-Georgia neutral-site football game headed to Nashville

After canceling their long-anticipated home-and-home series, the Florida State and Georgia football teams are now planning to square off in an entirely different state altogether.

The Seminoles and Bulldogs, who announced jointly in early May that they were scrapping their games in 2027 and ’28, are now set to square off in one neutral-site game in Nashville, according to two sources with knowledge of the agreement.

Nashville was one of seven cities under consideration for the neutral-site game, according to a previous report from On3’s Brett McMurphy. The others were Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa.

The schools have since agreed to take the game to Nashville, the sources told Warchant, and the clash will be played in the Tennessee Titans’ new Nissan Stadium. The 60,000-seat venue, which comes with a $2.1 billion price tag, is scheduled to open in February 2027.

It was previously reported that the neutral-site game would be played in 2028, and one of the sources indicated to Warchant that that remains the plan, even though the Bulldogs are already playing a game in Nashville that season against Vanderbilt.

When the schools were originally scheduled to play twice, the 2028 game was set for Sept. 16 in Athens, Ga., but it is not yet known if that will still be the date. According to FBSchedules.com, the Bulldogs will play Florida A&M on Sept. 9, but the weeks immediately before and after are still open.

Florida State and Georgia officials agreed to scrap the home-and-home series after the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference independently decided to begin playing nine-game conference schedules. Both schools already have one Power Four non-conference game locked in each season — the Seminoles have rival Florida, while the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech.

Stay connected with Warchant.com as more details are released on this story.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.