Speedy WR Micahi Danzy announces return to FSU for 2026 season

Florida State’s offense appears to have locked in another of its top offensive weapons for the 2026 season, as wide receiver Micahi Danzy announced Friday on social media he plans to return to the Seminoles for another year.

Danzy, who caught 27 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns this season, was Florida State’s second-leading receiver in 2025. He was behind only Duce Robinson, who racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and also has announced his return for next season.

Danzy made his announcement on Instagram with a photo of himself and Robinson on the field and the caption, “Same spot, unfinished business 2026.”

Danzy, who also is a Florida State track standout and one of the fastest players in college football, was a weapon in the Seminoles’ running game as well. He rushed 12 times for 216 yards and three more touchdowns.

The Tallahassee native was a four-star running back when he signed with Florida State in the 2024 recruiting class and he played that position until switching to receiver in 2025.

