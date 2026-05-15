Stetson stuns FSU Softball in NCAA Regional opener, 8-3

Coming into this postseason, Florida State softball fans flooded social media with complaints that the Seminoles didn’t receive a Top 8 national seed, which meant they would likely have to travel to UCLA for the NCAA Super Regionals.

After a stunning Game 1 loss to No. 4 seed Stetson in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Friday, the ‘Noles will have their work cut out for them to make it that far.

Stetson jumped on Florida State starter Jazzy Francik, the ACC Pitcher of the Year, for five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings and cruised to an 8-3 victory. The Hatters finished the day with 12hits, including two home runs.

Florida State’s normally potent offense, meanwhile, was limited to three runs on seven hits.

Star shortstop Isa Torres, who was named ACC Player of the Year and is a finalist for national honors as the best player in college softball, recorded one hit in four at-bats. In the fourth inning, with FSU trailing by four runs, Torres came up with two runners on base and she grounded out to second base to end the inning.

Florida State’s only runs came on a solo home run by Anna Hinde in the second inning and a two-run homer from Ashtyn Danley in the third.

In 18 previous meetings with the Seminoles, Stetson had won just one game — in 1987.

The Hatters, who improved to 37-20 on the season, were led by left fielder Amber Chumley, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs.

With the loss, Florida State (49-9) will now face the loser of Friday’s later game between UCF and Jacksonville State in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles will need to win that game and another game later that day to advance to the championship round.

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