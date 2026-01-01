Tight end Landen Thomas expected to return to Florida State in 2026

Florida State took a significant hit to the 2026 tight end room when both Randy Pittman and Landen Thomas announced their intentions to enter the portal in December.

Now, the Seminoles get a piece of that tandem back as Warchant confirmed Thomas is expected to return to FSU for another season.

Thomas was one of the top-rated players at his position coming out of high school. He was the 131st best player in the 2024 class, coming to campus from Colquitt County just up the road.

He had 14 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown in 2024, but only caught three passes for 35 yards in 2025.

Thomas has struggled with the injury bug throughout his two years at Florida State, where he has missed key development times of the summer and spring.

