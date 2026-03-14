Trey Beard dominates No. 12 Wake Forest; FSU notches second straight shutout win

Wes Mendes was exceptional Friday night in Florida State’s 10-0 run-rule victory over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

On Saturday, Trey Beard was even better.

The junior left-hander, who was considered one of the best arms in the transfer portal when Florida State landed him in the offseason, looked every bit the part in a 2-0 victory over the No. 12 Demon Deacons.

Beard struck out 14 batters and allowed just one hit and one walk in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday. John Abraham came on and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two himself as the Seminoles picked up a critical ACC series win over the Deacs.

Florida State will go for the sweep on Sunday with Bryson Moore on the mound. But quite obviously, the Virginia transfer will have a tall task in trying to keep up with the other two FSU weekend starters.

Mendes and Beard combined to pitch 13 2/3 innings against the Wake Forest offense. They allowed zero runs and just three hits, while walking three and striking out 25.

While Mendes’ game was a bit of a laugher, Beard had to go toe-to-toe with Wake Forest ace Chris Levonas. And the Demon Deacons star was almost able to match the FSU lefty in every inning.

Almost.

Armed with a fastball in the high-90s and a wipeout slider, to go along with a big strike zone on Saturday, the Seminoles weren’t able to make much solid contact at all with Levonas.

But they did get a hold of one.

Senior catcher Nathan Cmeyla hit a solo home run to right field in the fifth inning to give FSU a 1-0 lead. It was his second homer in as many nights. And it was all the scoring the Seminoles would do against Levonas, who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in six innings of work.

For the game, Florida State’s offense struck out 16 times

It was a complete script-flip from Game 1 on Friday, when the Seminoles bombed five homers in a seven-inning, run-rule win over the Demon Deacons. But even if it was a frustrating day for the offense, the hitters did do enough — just enough — to come away with the victory.

The Seminoles also got a very important insurance run in the top of the ninth off the Wake bullpen. With two strikes and two outs, Brayden Dowd was hit by a pitch. He then stole second and came around to score on Eli Putnam’s two-strike single up the middle.

Abraham then got three straight groundball outs in the bottom of the ninth, and the Seminoles were celebrating their first ACC series win of the year and a second consecutive shutout.

Florida State is now 15-3 on the season and 2-0 in the ACC. Wake Forest drops to 15-4 and 3-2. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.

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