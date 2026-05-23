Two FSU football players make On3 Preseason Top 100 list

To celebrate only 100 days until college football season, On3 came unveiled its Top 100 preseason players list, and Florida State had two players make the cut.

The first Seminole to appear in the rankings was wide receiver Duce Robinson at No. 74. During his first year with the Seminoles in 2025, the former Southern Cal transfer racked up 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. Robinson became the first player since Tamorrion Terry in 2019 to pass the 1,000-yard mark for Florida State, and he joined the likes of Rashad Greene, Snoop Minnis and Peter Warrick to reach that mark.

Robinson was the seventh-ranked receiver on the list, behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Miami’s Malachi Toney, Texas’ Cam Coleman, Texas A&M’s Mario Craver, Rutgers’ KJ Duff and Indiana’s Charlie Becker.

The second Florida State player to make the list was former Freshman All-America defensive lineman Mandrell Desir.

Desir was a surprise standout as a freshman last season, and he quickly emerged as one of the top defensive linemen in the ACC. He led the Seminoles with 6.5 sacks.

Desir is also the eighth-ranked defensive lineman on the list.

Three teams on Florida State’s 2026 schedule have more Top 100 players on their rosters than the Seminoles: Alabama, Miami and Louisville. Alabama has four players on the list, Miami has five, and Louisville has three.

Here’s a look at those 12 teams and how they fared on the Top 100 list:

New Mexico State (0)

SMU (1) — No. 76 offensive tackle PJ Williams

Alabama (4) — No. 49 Edge Yhonzae Pierre, No. 58 safety Bray Hubbard, No. 59 offensive tackle Michael Carroll, No. 95 safety Keon Sabb.

Central Arkansas (0)

Virginia (0)

Louisville (3) — No. 29 running back Isaac Brown, No. 41 Edge Clev Lubin, No. 67 safety Antonio Watts

Miami (5) — No. 5 wide receiver Malachi Toney, No. 27 defensive lineman Ahmad Moten, No. 44 quarterback Darian Mensah, No. 54 Edge Damon Wilson II, No. 93 running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Clemson (0)

Boston College (0)

Pittsburgh (0)

NC State (0)

Florida (1) — No. 17 running back Jadan Baugh

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