Up To The Challenge: FSU staffers go viral after helping Loucks win video reviews

The most observant Florida State men’s basketball fans have been aware of them for much of the season. Luke Loucks shined additional light on them in his postgame press conference at Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

But it was what happened Wednesday night, in the first half of the Seminoles’ 95-89 victory against Cal in the second round of the ACC Tournament, that propelled them into viral college basketball sensations.

Their names are Michael Rubin and Ryan Shnider, and they’re the two young men behind the Florida State bench who are tasked with helping Loucks decide whether or not to challenge officials’ calls.

Seconds after they helped Loucks win a challenge with 5:30 remaining in the first half Wednesday, the ESPNU cameras captured them celebrating with fist bumps and creative handshakes. And once that clip went out on social media, the rest was March Madness history.

“It has been a little crazy,” Rubin told Warchant on Thursday afternoon. “I saw we had like a million views on the ACC Network post. There’s been a lot of shout-outs. People I talk to a lot, people I haven’t talked to in a year or two have been reaching out. It’s been pretty special.”

Told coach to challenge the play and got it right 😂 🔥 @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/F5bpT2dok7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 12, 2026

Loucks gave Rubin and Shnider their first taste of Fame after Florida State’s 80-71 victory at Georgia Tech on Feb. 28. As soon as he sat down to address the media, Loucks singled the pair out for their tireless work as low-level staff members and for helping him win five straight challenges, including one that game.

“These guys work their tail off every day, for little to no money,” Loucks said. “They do it because they love the game and they love the program. … It’s a really challenging job. Because I’m breathing down their neck, asking them whether I should challenge it or not. They have the film in front of them. They have to make a split-second decision that can win you or lose you the game.”

Loucks knows all about that pressure. He served in a similar capacity when he was a young assistant coach in the NBA, and the Florida State staffers say he shows great trust in their recommendations.

“He really just takes whatever we say,” Shnider said. “Because he’s been in that position. He did that for Mike Brown. So it’s nice, because he gets it. He’s not going to get mad if we miss it. But he’ll trust that we know what we’re talking about.”

Rubin and Shnider actually have other responsibilities to handle throughout the course of each game. But once a coach, player or staff member indicates that a challenge might be needed, the duo rushes into action.

Rubin receives the live TV feed from the production truck streamed directly into his laptop computer, while Shnider gets a different view of each play on his iPad. With a decision needed before play resumes, they each lock in with their individual devices and then come to a decision.

After the Georgia Tech game, Loucks joked that Rubin is so efficient that he becomes, “at one with the computer.”

“It’s a lot of slowing it down with the arrow keys, with the cursor,” Rubin explained. “Basically slowing it down as much as possible to give the most unbiased decision. His (Shnider’s) iPad has a slightly different view, so it gives us two different perspectives to talk about.

“It’s good to kind of confer. I may doubt something, and he may be more confident. So we’ll have two minds come to the best decision for Coach.”

When Florida State won its challenge Wednesday night, Rubin and Shnider ran their record to nine successful challenges in their last 13 attempts.

They improved to 10 of 14 when they won another challenge in the first half Thursday against Duke.

While Rubin and Shnider have enjoyed the newfound attention — they were approached for multiple media interviews before Thursday’s Duke game — they made it clear that the best part of their job has been helping the Seminoles win games.

“Obviously, the focus is on Coach Loucks and this team and the game we have tonight,” Rubin said.

Florida State staff members Ryan Shnider (left) and Michael Rubin.

Warchant staff writer Matt LaSerre contributed to this report.

