Very Happy New Year for FSU! Star WR Duce Robinson returning for senior season

The FSU football team started the new year off right with the announcement Thursday that star wide receiver Duce Robinson is returning for his senior season.

Robinson led the Seminoles this past season with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. He was named first-team All-ACC and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver.

“This has truly been one of the best years of my life,” Robinson said in announcing his decision. “I’m really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026.”

Robinson, a 6-foot-6, 223-pounder with exceptional speed for his size, was considering a departure for the NFL but will instead return as one of the nation’s top wideouts entering the 2026 season.

His return could help the Seminoles when it comes to attracting quarterbacks out of the transfer portal.

First-team All-ACC receiver @Ducerobinson2 has decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and remain at Florida State for his senior season#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/YAtQ3WI6EI — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 1, 2026

