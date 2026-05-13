Warchant TV: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips recaps spring meetings, talks CFP expansion, more

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — After nearly three days of conversations with athletics directors, football coaches, men’s and women’s basketball coaches and other university administrators, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips met with the media late Wednesday morning to recap the conference’s spring meetings.

The main topic on the ACC’s agenda this week was proposed expansion of the College Football Playoff, and Phillips said there is consensus throughout the conference that a push to 24 teams is the best possible model.

He referenced Florida State being left out of the four-team playoff in 2023 and Notre Dame being excluded from the 12-team playoff in 2025 as part of the reason for the ACC’s stance. According to reports, the ACC joins the Big Ten and Big 12 in seeking expansion to 24 teams, while the SEC has expressed interest in moving to 16.

Phillips also discussed other changes to the college athletics landscape and numerous achievements for the ACC during his initial address and question-and-answer session.

Here is the full video of Phillips’ press conference:

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