Warchant TV: Bonus video from FSU football practice (QBs, LBs, DBs, more)

Mike Norvell and the Florida State football staff allowed media to observe a portion of Friday’s spring practice and also take photos and videos.

We earlier posted an initial video of various positions groups, as well as a photo gallery of the Seminoles’ newcomers.

Here are two bonus videos from that practice, with a focus on specific areas.

First up is the quarterbacks and skill players:

Next up is the linebackers and defensive backs:

After getting in one week of practice, including Friday’s practice in pads, Florida State will take this week off for spring break and then return to town this weekend.

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