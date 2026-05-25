Warchant TV: Chris Chavez, Corey Clark preview Tallahassee Regional on 'K-Time'

In the latest episode of the Florida State baseball podcast “K-Time” — featuring former Seminole pitching great Chris Chavez and Warchant’s Corey Clark — the guys discuss the newly announced NCAA Tallahassee Regional and much more.

Specific decision topics include:

The other teams participating in Florida State’s home Regional: St. John’s, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.

How Link Jarrett might handle FSU’s pitching rotation this weekend.

How the Seminoles have found success this season despite lineup limitations.

Looking back at the early ACC Tournament exit.

Watch this episode below:

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