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Warchant TV: Chris Chavez, Corey Clark preview Tallahassee Regional on 'K-Time'

On3 imageby: Ira Schoffel31 minutes agoiraschoffel

In the latest episode of the Florida State baseball podcast “K-Time” — featuring former Seminole pitching great Chris Chavez and Warchant’s Corey Clark — the guys discuss the newly announced NCAA Tallahassee Regional and much more.

Specific decision topics include:

  • The other teams participating in Florida State’s home Regional: St. John’s, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.
  • How Link Jarrett might handle FSU’s pitching rotation this weekend.
  • How the Seminoles have found success this season despite lineup limitations.
  • Looking back at the early ACC Tournament exit.

Watch this episode below:

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