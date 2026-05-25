Warchant TV: Chris Chavez, Corey Clark preview Tallahassee Regional on 'K-Time'
In the latest episode of the Florida State baseball podcast “K-Time” — featuring former Seminole pitching great Chris Chavez and Warchant’s Corey Clark — the guys discuss the newly announced NCAA Tallahassee Regional and much more.
Specific decision topics include:
- The other teams participating in Florida State’s home Regional: St. John’s, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.
- How Link Jarrett might handle FSU’s pitching rotation this weekend.
- How the Seminoles have found success this season despite lineup limitations.
- Looking back at the early ACC Tournament exit.
Watch this episode below:
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