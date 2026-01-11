Warchant TV: Discussing FSU's latest transfer portal arrivals, departures ... what's next?

We’re more than halfway through with the 15-day NCAA transfer portal window, and Saturday was one of the busiest days yet for Florida State

The Seminoles landed commitments from transfers on the offensive line and at safety, and they also picked up a junior college linebacker. Florida State also got the very good news that wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is coming back for the 2026 season.

On the flip side, defensive tackle Kevin Wynn and placekicker Jake Weinberg now are planning to enter the transfer portal, and the Seminoles are still waiting to see how things play out with defensive linemen Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir.

To recap where things stand for Florida State right now and look ahead to the final week of this portal window, Warchant staff members Ira Schoffel, Aslan Hajivandi, Matt LaSerre and Nick Carlisle teamed up for a video discussion Sunday morning.

You can watch that conversation right here:

