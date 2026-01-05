Warchant TV: FSU Athletics leadership discuss 'new structure' to football program

FSU athletics director Michael Alford was flanked by newly appointed general manager of player personnel John Garrett and head coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday as the trio tasked with repairing the football program outlined the changes ahead.



Alford stated that Norvell will have final say on the determinations of FSU player acquisitions.

The Seminoles hired John Garrett on January 1 and appointed him as general manager of player personnel.

FSU also added Taylor Edwards who will work alongside Garrett as director of football and player acquisition.



FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell. They open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

