Warchant TV: FSU Baseball Podcast with Chris Chavez and Corey Clark

In this week’s FSU Baseball podcast featuring former Seminole pitching great Chris Chavez and Warchant’s Corey Clark, the guys discuss last weekend’s big series victory at No. 10 Virginia and several other topics.

Included in the discussion are:

* How FSU’s lineup is adjusting without slugger Myles Bailey

* Hunter Carns’ emergence as a big bat for the ‘Noles

* Recent defensive lineup changes

* An excellent weekend for the starting pitchers and John Abraham

* A huge week ahead with games against Florida and Georgia Tech

Watch the entire show right here:

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