Warchant TV: FSU Football newcomer interviews, Wednesday

Four FSU newcomers met with media on Wednesday and discussed “Tour of Duty” workouts, assimilating into the Mike Norvell offense and more.



DB Jordan Crutchfield, LB Chris Jones, DB CJ Richard Jr, WR Darryon Williams were the foursome made available on Wednesday.



** Full summary from interviews **



A final batch of newcomers will be made available next week to conclude offseason, winter availability.

FSU begins spring football on the week of March 7.



FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. They open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State rebuilds its roster in the transfer portal.

