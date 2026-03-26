Warchant TV: FSU special teams coordinator Adam Scheier, players ready for first spring scrimmage

FSU had its 5th of 15 scheduled spring practices on Thursday morning and its second since returning from spring break.



Afterwards, new special teams coordinator Adam Scheier discussed the prestige of coaching at FSU and the upcoming scrimmage on Saturday.



** Full summary of Schier, player interviews **



Mike Norvell will meet with media over Zoom on Saturday morning following the first scrimmage of spring.

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FSU begins spring football on the week of March 7 and will conclude on April 15.



FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. They open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State rebuilds its roster in the transfer portal.

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