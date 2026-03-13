Warchant TV: FSU spring football practice, raw footage

FSU opened up four periods of individual work on Friday for media viewing.



Footage below includes newcomers QB Ashton Daniels, OL Chimdia Nwaiwu and EDGE Rylan Kennedy and other various drills.



Florida State will take next week off for spring break and resume on March 24.

FSU begins spring football on the week of March 7 and will conclude on April 15.



FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. They open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

