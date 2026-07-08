Warchant TV: Full interview with FSU, NFL legend Fred Biletnikoff

Florida State and NFL legend Fred Biletnikoff sat down recently for an extensive interview with Warchant’s Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi for an episode of “Wake Up Warchant.”

Biletnikoff, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, discussed everything from his decision to attend FSU, how he emerged as a record-setting wide receiver, what it’s like having a national college football award named after him, signing with Al Davis and the Oakland Raiders, and much more.

Watch the entire interview right here:

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