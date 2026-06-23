Warchant TV: 'K-Time' podcast breaks down FSU transfer portal needs, movement

Even though college baseball season is over, things are just heating up for Florida State and other programs in the transfer portal.

In this latest edition of Warchant’s “K-Time” podcast, featuring senior writer Corey Clark and former Florida State All-American Chris Chavez, the conversation focuses on the Seminoles’ needs in the transfer portal and what FSU is doing to fill those needs.

Chavez also breaks down what FSU fans can expect to happen in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Watch the entire show right here:

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