Skip to main content
Florida State
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Warchant
+
One subscription: The best Florida State Seminoles coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Warchant Baseball

Warchant TV: 'K-Time' podcast breaks down FSU transfer portal needs, movement

On3 image
Corey Clark@Corey_Clark
6h0members liked this
Link-Jarrett
Florida State head coach Link Jarrett previews preseason baseball practice

Even though college baseball season is over, things are just heating up for Florida State and other programs in the transfer portal.

In this latest edition of Warchant’s “K-Time” podcast, featuring senior writer Corey Clark and former Florida State All-American Chris Chavez, the conversation focuses on the Seminoles’ needs in the transfer portal and what FSU is doing to fill those needs.

Chavez also breaks down what FSU fans can expect to happen in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Watch the entire show right here:

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Sports coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

  • Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.
  • Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.
  • Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.
  • 10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.
  • Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.
  • So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community today and get 50% off an annual subscription!

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Warchant

More Warchant News