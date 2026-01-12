Warchant TV: Link Jarrett highlights roster, facility improvements as FSU Baseball opens preseason practice

FSU will be replacing a wealth of talent from its lineup and top line starters from a team that was one win shy of reaching the College World Series.



Before commencing preseason practice, FSU head coach Link Jarrett met with media and discussed the growth of Myles Bailey, the energy of Chase Williams and the dynamic arms that were acquired in the bullpen.



Full summary of Jarrett press conference



FSU opens its season in Dick Howser Stadium vs. James Madison on Friday, February 13 at 5 p.m.

