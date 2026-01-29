Warchant TV: Link Jarrett provides FSU midterm preseason assessment
loading...
loading...
Baseball season is less than a month away, as the Florida State Seminoles will open up the 2026 season on Feb. 13 with a three-game home series...
FSU will be replacing a wealth of talent from its lineup and top line starters from a team that was one win shy of reaching the College World...
The All-America lists that matter come out at the end of the year, but it's certainly a good sign when your players are being honored even before the...
The Florida State baseball team has added graduate transfer Gabe Nard to its roster for the 2026 season, head coach Link Jarrett announced. Nard, a...
Sophomore first baseman Myles Bailey went 3-for-3 and blasted a towering two-run home run to help power the Florida State baseball team to a 10-4...
Release from FSU Sports Information: The FSU baseball team plays at home for the first time this fall when it hosts UAB today at noon at Dick Howser...
With his name mentioned as a candidate for the vacant Tennessee head coach job and at least one Major League Baseball team making contact this...
The regular season doesn't start until February, but the 2026 Florida State baseball team will get an early test today with an exhibition...
More than half of the 11 FSU baseball players who were selected in last week's MLB Draft have reportedly already signed with their professional...
The actual season doesn't start until February. But if you want to get a decent gauge on what kind of baseball team the Florida State Seminoles can...
It's no secret that the biggest weakness for the Florida State baseball team in 2025 was pitching. Specifically, relief pitching. Well, that...
The number of players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft isn't the ultimate barometer of the strength of a college program, but it is a...
Former FSU baseball star Cal Raleigh's incredible 2025 season continued Monday night as he won the Home Run Derby in Atlanta with 18 homers in the...
After seeing four players selected on the opening night of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, Florida State didn't have to wait long for more...
Coming into 2025, Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise probably wasn't all that high on many Major League Baseball scouts' radars. Then the games...
For the second consecutive year, the Florida State baseball team has produced at least one first-round Major League Baseball Draft pick. Left-handed...
After an excellent, but perhaps not sensational, junior season, Florida State ace Jamie Arnold is no longer expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025...
With the addition Sunday of former Virginia pitcher Bryson Moore, the FSU baseball team now has six new arms coming in via the transfer portal....
The transfer portal window for college baseball will be open for a couple more weeks, but FSU's acquisition of former FAU pitcher Trey Beard already...
The Florida State baseball team is losing arguably the top pitcher in the country in Jamie Arnold. So the Seminoles went out and got one of the best...
The postseason honors continue to roll in for the FSU baseball team, and star shortstop Alex Lodise picked up a huge one on Friday. Lodise was...
Tallahassee has known about Myles Bailey for years. Over the last four months, the rest of the country found out about him, too. Not only has Bailey...
Forget Sunday's game. Forget the start by Wes Mendes. Forget about the touchdown Oregon State scored in the first. Forget all of it! Forever! The...
The Florida State baseball team got off to terrific start in Sunday night's Game 3 against Oregon State. Max Williams launched a two-run homer in...
With the season on the line, with his team on the brink of elimination, Jamie Arnold went out and did what a superstar pitcher is supposed to do....