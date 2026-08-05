Warchant TV: Mike Norvell discusses first FSU preseason scrimmage

FSU logged its sixth practice session of the preseason with a scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Tuesday night.



Afterwards, FSU head coach Mike Norvell assessed the top moments and performers of a 70-80 play scrimmage complimenting the play of Jasen Lopez and Ashlynd Barker in his opening statement.



FSU will hold a walk-through on Wednesday before departing for its annual minicamp in Jacksonville, Fla. on the campus of the University of North Florida.



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FSU began preseason camp on July 29th and will practice 22 times in the leadup to game week preparations in week 0.



FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. They open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State rebuilds its roster in the transfer portal.

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