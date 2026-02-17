Warchant TV: More FSU newcomers discuss energy around football program
FSU is incorporating nearly 50 new players as offseason Tour of Duty conditioning works sets the stage for the upcoming season.
Newcomers WR Devin Carter, LB Mikai Gbayor, OL Nate Pabst, TE Desirrio Riles met with media on Tuesday and fielded questions about goals, offseason progress and more.
** Full summary from Tuesday interviews **
FSU will make approximately another 10 players available before the start of spring football
FSU begins spring football on the week of March 7.
FSU begins spring football on the week of March 7.
FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. They open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.
Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State rebuilds its roster in the transfer portal.
