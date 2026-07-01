Warchant TV: NFL exec, FSU alum Brian Xanders discusses college front office structures

Editor’s Note: This is part one of a series on FSU Football’s front office restructuring. Next up will be a detailed look at how the Seminoles’ current scouting staff evaluates prospects.

Like many college football programs, FSU has transformed its front office in recent months, trying to devise the best processes for roster building in a transfer portal era.

The Seminoles have hired a new general manager in John Garrett and several additional staff members to work in high school recruiting and college transfer evaluations.

To gain a better understanding of those NFL-style methods, “Wake Up Warchant” had longtime NFL executive and FSU alum Brian Xanders on the program to discuss how colleges are adapting and whether college GM jobs are appealing to those at the highest levels of the sport.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

(6:00) Life at FSU in the early ’90s

(8:30) How many college programs are asking NFL for answers?

(13:00) Can colleges scale up NFL framework?

(16:30) Are college students able to help break down film?

(23:00) “Strategy”

(27:00) Can a GM really overrule a $10M head coach?

(34:00) How appealing would a top-10 college job be for a NFL lifer?

FSU recently received seven nominations to All-ACC preseason teams, according to Athlon Magazine.



Florida State is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. The Seminoles open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on Aug. 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State rebuilds its roster in the transfer portal.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today