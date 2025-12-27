Warchant TV: What FSU will be getting in new GM John Garrett

With Florida State expected to name John Garrett as its new General Manager, as Warchant first reported Saturday morning, it’s time to discuss specifics of that position and what Garrett brings to the Seminoles.

In this video conversation featuring Warchant’s Ira Schoffel and Tom Lang, we discuss the following topics:

* John Garrett’s background and fit for this position

* What role he held at Florida State previously

* How Garrett will report to Florida State A.D. Michael Alford and work with head coach Mike Norvell

* Why FSU wanted someone with college and NFL experience in this position

* The hiring process and more potential staff additions

*ALSO SEE: 5 things to know about FSU’s expected hiring of GM John Garrett

