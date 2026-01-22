Winter storm to force Florida State basketball to adjust travel for SMU game
When Luke Loucks sold himself to Florida State leaders during their coaching search nearly one year ago, he pitched himself as an up-and-coming NBA...
The Florida State men's basketball team had been close to breaking through in each of its last two games. The Seminoles lost a...
Even during some sub-par seasons, one thing has been constant for the Florida State men's basketball team in recent years -- the Seminoles have owned...
The Florida State men's basketball team's first ACC win was right there within the Seminoles' grasp Tuesday night. But as the Seminoles did for much...
After a very challenging non-conference schedule and a daunting start to ACC play, the Florida State men's basketball team should take some...
Well, it was certainly a better effort than Saturday afternoon. In the end, though, it was still another loss for the Florida State men's basketball...
It was as ugly as any FSU loss this season. And that's saying something. The Florida State men's basketball team, with a week off after narrowly...
Few men's basketball games in the ACC are easy. Especially when you're a first-year Florida State head coach and your team is under .500 for the...
Considering the opponent, it might have been the best offensive game the Florida State men's basketball team has played all season. But because of...
Luke Loucks made sure his first season as Florida State men's basketball coach featured a number of challenging non-conference games. Just so his...
For 25 minutes or so, the Florida State men's basketball went toe-to-toe and shot for shot with the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels. Those last 15...
After enjoying a brief break for the holidays, the Florida State men's basketball team will return to action tonight with as daunting a road trip as...
The opponent wasn't quite as bad as the previous one. But it certainly wasn't much of a challenge on Monday night for the Florida State men's...
The Florida State men’s basketball team is looking to build a new win streak starting tonight against visiting Jacksonville University, and the...
The Florida State men's basketball team probably didn't celebrate for long after Friday night's throttling of Mississippi Valley State. Yes, the...
After five straight losses, against teams with a combined record of 45-11, the Florida State men's basketball team finally had an easy game on the...
The Florida State men's basketball team suffered its fifth consecutive loss on Tuesday night, and this one was no more palatable than the rest....
It's not that anyone was expecting huge things from the Florida State men's basketball team this year. Brand-new head coach. Brand-new roster. And...
The Florida State men's basketball team finished the first half Saturday on a 26-9 run. The Seminoles took a four-point lead into the locker room and...
FSU Sports Information Release Robert McCray scored a team-high 16 points and Chauncey Wiggins added 14 in Florida State’s 82-67 loss against No....
It wasn't quite as ugly as the FSU men's basketball team's last game. But it was mighty close. The Seminoles, who were coming off a 95-59 loss to...
First-year Florida State men's basketball coach Luke Loucks wanted a challenging non-conference schedule, and that difficult slate continues tonight...
TAMPA -- The Texas A&M men's basketball team started the game with an 11-0 run, and the Aggies never looked back in rolling Friday evening to a...
Luke Loucks and the Florida State men's basketball team will go for their first marquee win of the year today, as they take on Texas A&M at the...
If Luke Loucks coaches at Florida State for the next 20 years, he might not ever have an uglier offensive first half than the one his Seminoles...